LETTER: Overpowering sewage smell

Under the heading ‘Shoreham houseboats were refused connection to sewer’, an owner said that they would be glad to be able to connect to the sewage system but Southern Water ‘refuse’ to make this possible.

I’m not at all surprised that they would prefer to have their sewage going into a pipe, as opposed to just going overboard, as the smell must be quite overpowering when the tide is out and it just sits on the land outside their waterborne homes. Unless, of course, they have trained themselves to ‘hold on’ until the tide comes back in!

Eric Waters

Ingleside Crescent,

Lancing