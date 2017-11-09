LETTER: Outstanding achievements

Congratulations to all members of our Chaucery Memorial Group.

Your continuing efforts in maintaining the memorial and memorial garden have been recognised with the award of the Royal Horticultural Society’s 2017 It’s Your Neighbourhood National Certificate of Distinction.

Also in the category, It’s Your Neighbourhood, South and South East In Bloom awarded an ‘Outstanding’. This being the seventh year in a row.

Over the past three years showing a progressive improvement: 2015, 81 marks; 2016, 87 marks; and 2017, 91 marks. The ‘hands on’ members are especially dedicated people who can be justly proud of their achievements. Well done.

Bill Kelsey

Chairman, Chaucer Avenue

Rustington