LETTER: No need for judge and jury

May I thank the Herald for its proactive and positive reporting of the horrendous ‘rat run’ traffic issues being experienced on a daily basis here in West Street, Sompting.

As accurately reported by you, no less than 120 residents attended the recent public meeting despite an ongoing blizzard to air their views on this 20-year-old problem.

An absolutely overwhelming majority of residents supported the idea of closing both Dankton Lane and Church Lane to traffic from the A27 and loud and enthusiastic applause rewarded both myself and Parish Councillor Anne Godley following our pledge to keep nagging away at the problem until the County Council took early action to implement the suggestion.

In contrast, total silence met the words of UKIP’s County Councillor Lionel Parsons who was very obviously all for doing nothing and who went on to remind the audience that he was (quote) ‘the Gate Keeper’, who would make the final decision regardless of public sentiment.

Neither the police nor Highways England have a problem in making these two lanes ‘NO ENTRY’ from the A27 just as the residents are asking for.

So why Cllr Parsons has to set himself up as judge and jury I simply do not know. If he now fails to meet the expressed demand of the public as voiced at this public meeting, he is simply planning to fly in the face of that most precious English commodity – democracy!

So step up to the plate UKIP Councillor Parsons and start representing the views of the people who elected you not just your own tunnel vision.

George Barton

Adur district councillor

Peverel ward

