LETTER: Many thanks for supporting shop

The 1st Rustington Scout Group recently operated a charity shop in Rustington for two weeks and I am pleased to report that the shop raised £4,936 towards Group funds.
The money will be spent on new camping equipment for the benefit of all members.
On behalf of the group, I wish to thank Store Property Ltd for granting this wonderful fundraising opportunity and also all those who supported us by donating items, coming along to buy things, or lending a hand in the shop.
Liz Hammond
Priory Road
Rustington
