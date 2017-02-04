LETTER: Looking for long lost friend

My name is Colin Hillis, son of Eleanor Hillis (from Northern Ireland). I am trying to contact a Eileen Wooten (Wooton, Wootton, Wootten) who lived for some years at 12 Purbeck Place, Littlehampton.

Her son Colin (who I am named after) was nursed by my mother Eleanor after he was shot by the IRA in 1970-1971 here in Northern Ireland. He was brain-damaged by the shooting.

My mother received a letter from Eileen Wooten (Colin’s mother) after he was flown home from the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast, where my mother worked at the time. The letter gave us the above address, which I am now enquiring about. My mother would love to hear how Colin got on and talk to his mother, but the family seem to have left this address long ago.

I would really appreciate any help provided, as it would be really good to make that connection again after so many years.

Colin Hillis

3 Ballyreagh Road

Poyntzpass

County Down

BT35 6RQ

Northern Ireland

email: cjg.hillis@gmail.com

Mobile: 07830392955

