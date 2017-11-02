LETTER: Logical choices to what is best

It slightly amuses me that with respect to roads, railways, and other developments, people seem to think there must be a logical choice for what is best.

In reality what is needed depends entirely on what kind of country we want.

If we want ever greater production of goods, for more people, with the most efficient transport and use of resources, the result will be nature reduced to a fish farm.

That is perfectly logical and may work well either for the Chinese politburo, or globalised urban man.

It has nothing to do with Attenborough and the ‘Blue Planet’.

R.W. Standing

Sea Road

East Preston