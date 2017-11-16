LETTER: Lions’ thanks for support

On behalf of all members of Worthing Lions, I would like to thank the thousands of people who attended our fantastic firework display on Sunday, November. 5

It was a delight to see so many people of all ages having such a great evening and knowing that it was all thanks to the hard work of the Lions.

Personally, I was not on the promenade but watching the evening unfold from the control centre three flights up opposite the pier.

I was amazed to see that from about 6.45pm onwards people were flocking onto the front in their hundreds.

By 7.30pm they were shoulder to shoulder and a dozen deep as far as I could see – all come to watch the Lions fireworks.

We are generously sponsored by Coles Fun Fair, Glyn Jones Estate Agents, Yeomans, Wimpy and Indigo restaurants which is fortunate as we receive no financial support at all from any organisation in the town nor are the fireworks either crowdfunded or paid for by anyone other than Worthing Lions.

We rely totally on our sponsors and what we raise by our own efforts in our charity shop and various events throughout the year.

The bucket collection at this years’ fireworks raised £5,575, every penny of which will be given to good causes in our area.

Worthing Lions would like to thank the emergency services for their assistance at this great event. I am delighted to say there were no incidents and the whole evening passed without any trouble or arrests proving that this truly is a well-run family occasion.

After a very short but well-earned rest, Worthing Lions will again be entertaining the people of the town with their Christmas evening street collections, including their decorated van and Santa Claus. There will also be Santa’s grotto in the town for the Saturdays in December. Bring the children along to meet Santa and receive a small gift from him.

Please continue to support Worthing Lions. We are all volunteers and work non-stop throughout the year for the good of the town and it’s citizens.

Marian Down

Worthing Lions Club

George V Avenue, Worthing