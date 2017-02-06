LETTER: Leisure centre needs your help

I recently met the manager of Lancing Manor Impulse Leisure, Stuart James, who kindly showed me around the facilities at the Manor and gave me some idea of what they were trying to achieve for the residents of Lancing.

I was astounded to hear that Impulse Leisure was a non-profit making company with charity status, which ploughed any profits back into their facilities, including recently purchased “soft play” equipment and a newly refurbished café/restaurant.

Having mentioned this fact to family and friends, I discovered that they had no idea that this was the case, and I feel that more people need to know and support the facility.

Stuart was really proud of what they had achieved so far, but had many more ideas and wanted to emphasise that his main aim was to get the residents of Lancing involved in using the facilities and was more than willing to help with any new ideas that anyone had.

Stuart told me that he had lived in Lancing all his life and wanted to see the residents of ‘his’ village benefit from the facilities available to them.

I say ‘Well done Stuart’.

Gina Scotting

Lancing parish councillor

Mash Barn ward

