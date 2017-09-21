LETTER: Keep A27 simple and realistic

I totally agree with Jasper Baker (Herald, September 14) on the A27 issue – keep it simple and offer realistic solutions.

We need to state what the town as a whole wants, needs and can sign up to.

Unless we want to stay as an attractive back water a positive solution or set of options to benefit the whole district, town, businesses and residents must be put forward. We need a ‘can-do’ approach – the Conservative council has admittedly joined in the fray, but continually just saying ‘no’ will not solve the long-standing issue.

Just saying no to Highways England will only serve to encourage them to take away what money and offer is on the table. This happened to Chichester this year when they couldn’t agree on the route of the proposed bypass. However, if the Conservative government can shake the money tree to give £10billion to the DUP, they can certainly find more cash for Worthing and district.

We need a robust business case to underpin our argument, including an air pollution report for starters – surely with all the talent in our area, we can realise that. Highways England have promised that they will consider anyone’s ideas in their consultation – let’s put it to the ultimate test.

Cllr Hazel Thorpe

Leader of the Lib Dem group, Worthing Borough Council ,

High Street, Tarring