LETTER: Join Alzheimer’s club in town

I attend Alzheimer’s Society’s Centre Club in Worthing and I wanted to encourage your readers to join us.

I have Alzheimer’s disease and have been coming to the Stone Lane-base for the last seven months or so.

It’s not what I’m sure a lot of people think of when they envisage a day centre – it’s far more. I love taking part in the variety of activities on offer, like arts and crafts, skittles, reminiscence and music sessions. And recently, we went on a day trip to the llama park, which was fun.

It really is so much fun because I get to meet people that understand me and to get that support, not just from Alzheimer’s Society but my peers too, is amazing.

The centre also gives my husband a break. The staff and volunteers are great, and we love to do the crossword in the morning. So, please, if you’re living with dementia or care for someone who does, please contact Alzheimer’s Society in Worthing on 01903 262666, and they could really help you, too.

Maureen Roberts

Littlehampton

C/O Alzheimer’s Society,

Worthing

