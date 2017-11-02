LETTER: Is sauce good for gander as well?

What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander, is a long-standing saying.

So, when we have chief constables saying publicly that they will not be carrying out particular duties due to austerity cuts, does this mean that it becomes a legal defence for members of the public to plead when not paying – for example – all of the council tax demands on the grounds that austerity cuts over many years renders them unable to fulfil the demand?

A D Freeman

St Lawrence Avenue

Worthing