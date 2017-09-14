LETTER: In agreement with letter

I’d like to say how much I liked Susan Delaney’s recent letter to your paper. I endorse all that she said.

I’d also like to add, that, over a year ago, I reported, twice, that the capping stones had been removed from the wall that runs from the roundabout at George V Avenue up to the first set of steps. Previous to that, someone kept pushing over the pillars that used to line the seafront and suggested, perhaps, it be a good idea to have CCTV. I was informed that would be too expensive, so the council’s remedy was to remove them! Now, I see, the vandals are doing the same thing further up the seafront.

Going onto the verges. We have in our road, under all the grass, some edging stones, but they are no longer visible. The grass continues to grow over the pavement. Surely an accident, waiting to happen, with someone tripping on the uneven surface. The answer, would seem, spray it with weed killer and hope for the best!

I travelled through Rustington and there was someone using a hand lawn mower, not a sit on and ride type. The grass looks lovely, as do the flower beds.

We are like the poor relations, our road looks a mess, unless someone is doing their own verge and what a difference.

It might be suggested l should do likewise, but a) I no longer own a mower and the b) at my age, l found trying to just tidy the pavement area, was too difficult. As Susan Delaney rightly pointed out, what are we paying council tax for, certainly not for our roads.

Maureen Fairclough

George V Avenue, Worthing

