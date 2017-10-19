LETTER: Impact of post office closures

May I say a big thank-you and good luck to all the staff at Lancing and Shoreham main post offices?

Their help and support over many years cannot be replicated in the new locations.

I believe that Post Office Ltd does not really understand the value that a main post office brings to the local high streets.

The closure of both the local offices will not only have an impact on local people but also on the various traders located nearby.

Once again, many thanks and good luck to all the staff from both offices.

Malcolm Brett

Boundary Road

Lancing