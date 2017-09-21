LETTER: How you can help victims

Hurricane Irma has barrelled through the Caribbean in the last few days with wind speeds of 300 kilometres per hour and torrential rain rolling over and devastating Caribbean islands large and small from Barbuda to Cuba.

And all along the route of the hurricane there is massive evidence of demolished buildings, islands laid low and, sadly, loss of life.

Emergency aid, including food and water, is needed now and our Rotary Club has contributed to providing Rotary shelter boxes immediately to the area.

Shelter boxes, which cost about £400 depending on contents, provide an emergency tent shelter and tools for families robbed of their homes by disaster.

The highly-trained Shelter Box Response Teams have been sent out to contact Rotary Clubs in the Caribbean to plan the supply and delivery of shelter boxes quickly and wherever needed.

Irma is one cause of very adverse weather. The last two weeks have brought devastating flooding around the world. Shelter box teams are in Nepal, where more than 1.7 million people have been affected by flooding, and in Bangladesh, where a third of the country is under water.

As local Rotarians we hope your readers will join us in contributing to providing help to those so badly affected by this appalling disaster conditions. Your readers can send their donations to our club to send on to Shelter box or donate directly via the website www.shelterbox.org

Gerald Illsley

Secretary, Rotary Club of Worthing Steyne,

Meeting at the Ardington Hotel

Steyne Gardens

Worthing