LETTER: How about being ‘Brexit-sceptic’?

The referendum last year gave a narrow majority for ‘leave’.

Had it been the other way, Mr Farage would not have simply accepted without continuing to agitate for another vote – we know this because he said so long before the result was given.

Eurosceptics agitated for 40 years or more, so would Cllr Bradley (Opinion, April 6) please explain why they should have licence to do whatever they wish regarding negotiations, while the rest of us remain respectfully silent.

The Conservative party failed to win a majority of the votes at the last general election – gaining barely a third of those cast – yet our system has granted them the privilege of government which they appear determined to exploit.

The trouble with democracy is that many of us believe that it is for every day, not just every five years or so.

Those who aspire to lead, or as you might hope, represent us would do well to recognise that they earn that privilege every day and so need to carry us with them.

If I appear to be a Brexit-sceptic, then I can only say that there are 350 million reasons every week that re-enforce that view.

Dudley Foster

Orchard Avenue

Worthing

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.