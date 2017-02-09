LETTER: High street is ‘a nightmare’

I would like to endorse the comments about Shoreham High Street made by Dennis Robins (page 3, Shoreham Herald, February 2).

For a wheelchair user, the journey along the north side of the High Street is a nightmare. Not only are many of the pavements broken, cracked or uneven, there is a significant list towards the road in several places. It begins to feel like subsidence.

I have in the past complained to the council, particularly about the severely broken tactile paving at the Ropetackle end of the High Street made more dangerous because the building on the east corner is far too close to the road.

I am sure current building control would never have agreed that boundary line.

Further delays for repairs to the High Street pavements will ensure that it will continue to be a potential disaster area for everybody whether on foot or wheels.

With all it has to offer, Shoreham is a great place to live in. It is a shame to neglect such basic needs.

Margaret Higginbottom

Little High Street

Shoreham

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.