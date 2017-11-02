LETTER: Help wanted in sibling search

I would very much like to contact my siblings (if they are still alive), Maurice, Judith and Raymond Cox, or their families.

I was born in Worthing in 1946, and lived there, at 10 Wyke Avenue, with my mother (Evelyn Gill – previously Cox, née Stephens), father (Robert Gill) and siblings until 1952, when I was sent alone to Canada to be raised by my father’s family.

My father was a Canadian soldier and my mother an English war widow.

I had sporadic contact with my mother until she died in, approximately, 1962, and with Raymond, who was in the military, until, approximately, 1958.

Stephen Gill

1425 Chester St,

South Bend IN, USA 46615