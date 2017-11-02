LETTER: Help for RAF family members

The national press continues to raise concerns about the roll out of Universal Credit which combines six benefits into one and in some cases will result in claimants having to wait up to six weeks before receiving their first payment of Universal Credit.

We at the RAF Benevolent Fund are passionate about helping all members of the RAF Family who are in need.

We launched our advice and advocacy service two years ago following research which indicated that many of our beneficiaries were not receiving the state benefits they were entitled to, such as housing benefit, council tax reduction or universal credit.

We are keen to hear from anyone who has served in the RAF, including their partners and dependants who find themselves affected by the recent changes to the benefit system.

We may be able to provide advice, advocacy or financial support to help alleviate your financial distress. We can also help in relation to other forms of financial distress.

If you feel we can help you or someone you know, call 0800 169 2942 today or visit www.rafbf.org/help

Air Commodore Paul Hughesdon

Director of Welfare and Policy

RAF Benevolent Fund, Portland Place, London