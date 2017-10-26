LETTER: Health concerns

Open letter to all NHS Acute Trust CEOs in STP(Sustainability and Transformation Plan) footprint signed by campaign groups expressing concerns about changes to hospital services:

As you are no doubt aware detailed plans for the re-organisation of hospitals, A&Es and acute services have been released in a majority of the 44 STP footprints round England but very little information has yet been made available in the East Surrey and Sussex footprint.

We understand that:

• The report into the investigations by NHS Improvement into the BSUHT and East Sussex Trust was finalised at the end of April,

• The now completed, STP Acute Care review showed a possible shortfall of 115 beds at RSCH alone

• The Capped Expenditure Process has requested further savings of £18m, of an expected £55m shortfall, this financial year, £9.5m of which are to be made by Coastal West Sussex CCG

Bob Alexander (current deputy CEO of NHS Improvement) has been appointed as STP chair by NHS England, with instructions to sort out the Acute Care problems in Brighton and East Sussex, and will start in post in the new year. In the meantime we believe Michael Wilson has agreed to continue as Chair .

Provider chief executives have been working to develop specific acute care strategies to be discussed at the STP programme board in October

As substantial changes to services will need both scrutiny by HASC/HOSC and full public consultation, we ask that any proposed solutions are published as a matter of extreme urgency.

Don’t cut us Out West Sussex, Coastal West Sussex 38 degrees NHS Group, Crawley and District Keep Our NHS Public, Worthing People’s Assembly, Brighton and Hove Green party,Eastbourne People’s Assembly, Brighton and Hove Trades Council, UNISON Sussex Partnership health branch, Eastbourne Trades Council, NHS Support Federation, Sussex Defend the NHS, Brighton Migrant Solidarity, Chichester and Bognor Green party, Hastings UNISON health branch, Hastings Trades Council, Brighton Pavilion CLP, Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven CLP, Unite the Union Healthcare Sciences NOPC, Unite the Union SE Health Regional Industrial Sector committee, Brighton and Hove pensioners’ Action group, Brighton and Hove UNISON local government branch, East Worthing and Shoreham CLP, West Worthing CLP, UNISON West Sussex County branch, East Surrey Green Party, Eastbourne CLP, Eastbourne Green Party, Eastbourne and District Friends of the Earth, Hastings People’s Assembly