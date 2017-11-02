LETTER: Hats off to new homes builder

There are always negative comments in our paper regarding building developments in the local area.

Normally the demolition of one property results in a mini estate or block of flats being crammed into the area. How incredible then is the amazing transformation that has happened in St Winefrides Road.

The developers, MJH, took on a derelict detached house and in its place have built four beautiful detached houses that blend in perfectly with the existing area.

Hats off to them, it just goes to prove what can be done if local people care about their own locality.

Margaret Mills

Southway

Littlehampton