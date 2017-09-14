LETTER: Has A27 debate run out of steam?

Last week I attended the environmental services select committee at County Hall, Chichester, to hear the debate on the response to Highways England’s consultation on the proposals for A27 at Worthing and Lancing.

Much to my surprise the public gallery to the chamber was empty. When the debate started those present in the chamber were Worthing councillors, officers, and members of the committee. There was no public, no press and not even late arrivals.

I am aware that the proceedings were being shown live via the web-cam.

The Herald web pages evidence the fact that local reporters tuned into the debate but I was expecting some display of interest at the debate by local residents.

I can only conclude that all the residents and groups who have been extremely vocal on the subject will be tuning in to the county council website at the earliest opportunity to watch the arguments put forward by their elected representatives.

Although I did not speak, because my views were expressed by others, had I done so I would like to have seen one or two residents whose views I may have been supporting.

I view the subject as one of the most important issues for the residents of Worthing currently under consideration. Thus it would be helpful if I could know whether or not any local residents viewed the debate online, or has the A27 debate run out of steam and perhaps interest is fading.

Roger Oakley

County Councillor for Worthing East,

County Hall, Chichester

