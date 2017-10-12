LETTER: Give plan some consideration

I deliberately did not write last week to comment on taxi driver Simon Cassidy’s elaborate plan for a Worthing bypass as I wanted to see what the general consensus would be.

I have to say, the feedback was rather disappointing, the powers that be have virtually ignored him and the one letter you printed was rather negative. When I read it initially, I thought it was brilliant – the idea of taking the traffic away from the Lancing area and rejoining the A27 virtually outside the Worthing area I think is just what is needed.

I appreciate that there would be ecological issues, also Long Furlong is in an area of great beauty, however, at the end of the day we all need to go to work and get home at night, and for those of us who use the A27 every day, this takes longer and longer as time goes on. Public transport, even in the South East is quite limited and we do need to use our cars, whatever the government tries to do to penalise us for doing so, it is a fact of life. The days of working locally are long gone for most of us, plus people work shifts and do flexi-time so they rely on their cars; over the years, conservationists have protested about road improvements, i.e., the Brighton bypass, the Southwick Tunnel, the A3 Hindhead Tunnel, to name a few, just think where we would be without those.

Just because this plan wasn’t suggested by a politician or a councillor, it still needs to be given some consideration; unless someone comes up with a better idea. Something does need to be done soon. If IKEA and the 600 new homes did go ahead, then I think the A27 would be one long jam from morning till night, and that won’t do anyone any good.

Jackie McIntosh

Finches Close, Lancing