LETTER: Generous local RNLI support

Thank you to everyone in Rustington, East Preston, Ferring and Angmering who contributed to our street collection on Saturday the 14th October.

We raised a very worthwhile total of £979.77.

We are very grateful for the generous local support given to the Institution, enabling the rescue of many people from the often treacherous seas around our coasts. Many thanks.

John Nettleton

Chairman, Rustington, East Preston & Ferring RNLI Fundraising Branch