LETTER: Funding at ‘chronic’ levels

As a member of the public who attended the Worthing Borough Council meeting on October 31, I was shocked when council leader Cllr Humphreys objected to another member of the public using the word ‘chronic’ to describe the government’s underfunding of local authorities, as if he had no right to use a commonplace English word that accurately sums up the state we’re in after seven years of Tory austerity.

I thought Cllr Humphreys’ response was condescending and he even implied that there had been no such cuts. Tell that to the poorest people in our community who are being charged £5 a week council tax out of their pittance on job seekers’ allowance.

Pauline Fraser

Charlecote Road

Worthing