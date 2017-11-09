LETTER: Fireworks cash for firefighters

Having witnessed a huge amount of fireworks being let off just in my local area over the weekend and appreciating just how much money was going up in smoke I thought could not some of that money go to help charities.

I would like to suggest that in future years the firework manufacturers or the retailers donate a penny or similar for every firework they sell. This revenue could then be given to the emergency services that are most affected by bonfire night, these being The Fire Services National Benevolent Fund and the Ambulance Services Benevolent Fund

Both these agencies have to deal with so much of the after effects of fireworks it seems only fair they should benefit.

Malcolm Brett

Boundary Road

Lancing