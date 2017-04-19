LETTER: Emissions in the ‘rat run’

I read with faint amusement the letter from UKIP’s county council candidate for Lancing (who lives in Storrington) referring to traffic emissions in the West Street ‘rat run’.

I say faint amusement in that all the progress made in trying to reduce the traffic and consequential pollution in West Street has been as a result of many meetings, protest, public and county, set up by me as district councillor and parish councillor Anne Godley.

District Councillor George Baton

Conservative councillor for Sompting/Peverel, Conservative candidate for North Lancing and Sompting in the county election,

West Street

Sompting

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.