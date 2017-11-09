LETTER: Dispute will cost taxpayers

I thought the piling along the River Arun was for preventing flooding for the town of Littlehampton and yet a gap was left in the protection because of a dispute between the Environment Agency and the landowner.

It will now cost us more money to make good which should have been done when all the expensive gear was here, having already cost us when the threat of high tides was here. Why the Environment Agency did not secure all the river bank and argue afterwards I do not know. Instead, it will cost the ratepayer a lot more money now.

P.W. Watson

Sussex Street

Wick