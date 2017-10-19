LETTER: Cost savings to be commended

I note with interest the proposal for the chief executive of the council to drop to a three-day week for the next 18 months, so that he can also work part time for another organisation.

If the council thinks it can run with a part-time chief for that length of time, why should he be allowed to return to full time employment?

The post should become part time permanently.

Cost saving by councils is to be commended.

P. Morcom

Elverlands Close

Ferring