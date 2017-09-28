LETTER: Cost of bypass may be too high

I’d like to thank Simon Cassidy for his thoughts on a bypass solution for the traffic-saturated A27 (Opinion, Herald, September 21).

But I venture to suggest that widening and straightening Long Furlong in its lovely dry valley would spark mass civil unrest. An early 19th Century private turnpike, it’s one of the most spectacular roads in all of Sussex.

And what would be the fate of its charming castellated toll-house? Would that crumble under the wrecking ball?

We urgently need an A27 bypass. But if it came at the cost of ravaging Long Furlong, we’d be far better off without it!

Stephen Webbe

Brighton Road

Worthing