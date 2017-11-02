LETTER: Club delight at town display

I am writing to say how delighted our club was to have the opportunity to have a display all week at the Creative Hub Colonnade House, Warwick Street, Worthing.

This a great location and a bonus for the town. We were able to display a lot of information about the club and our activities both locally and further afield. Our week was all the more successful for the ready help and advice from Clare, Megan and Richard on site.

We were pleased to meet so many members of the public who pop in for more information.

It was a successful week; thank you everybody.

Gerald Illsley

Secretary, Rotary Club of Worthing Steyne,

Steyne Gardens

Worthing