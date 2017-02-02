LETTER: Closures mean need for inquiry

The Post Office was privatised at a virtual giveaway price to the financial markets and is now sitting on hundreds of extremely valuable post office buildings, which, if they could be closed and sold off, would realise hundreds of millions of pounds for shareholders of Post Office Ltd.

The fact that the government minister in charge is prepared to even consider a proposal from the directors of Post Office Ltd to change the rules governing the closure of the post office means that the interests of the board and shareholders of Post Office Ltd are being put in front of the interests of the millions of people across the country. Government ministers are not super beings as some people imagine, but are fallible people like everyone else.

They are often people who suddenly find themselves in positions of considerable power, but with very little preparation for being in that situation. If they have made past mistakes in their private lives or have currently problems, they are very vulnerable to intimidation.

If we combine this with the fact that many private equity and venture capital people on both sides of the Atlantic, who are major shareholders in important British companies, are able to bring considerable pressure on the government, and if this was not enough, also have a totally disproportionate influence over a large section of our national media, we therefore have a lethal combination stacked against the British people of which they are barely aware.

While there is no suggestion of impropriety in this particular case, there is clearly now a need for a full and unfettered public enquiry into the board and major shareholders of Post Office Ltd and how the present situation has come about.

We are no longer prepared to accept these situations whether it be Southern Railway, the Post Office or other matters.

The time for polite words is over. Remember, our post offices cannot be closed unless a government minister changes the rules.

John Clark

North Street

Shoreham

