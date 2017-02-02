LETTER: Changes galore for village

What is happening to Lancing? When I moved to Lancing from London in the ’60s, it was a pleasant village with a variety of shops catering for most needs.

Over the years they have been replaced with charity shops, takeaways, betting shops and tattoo parlours.

The bus service which used to go down South Street to the seafront has been diverted. Banks are closing and now a busy asset, our post office, is planned to be closed. What will that be replaced by?

J.E. Goddard

The Crescent

Lancing

