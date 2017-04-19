LETTER: ‘Certain chaos’ for months

I was extremely concerned to read the content of Mr Cleobury’s letter in your April 6 edition of the Herald (‘Concerns over coming closure’) and agree with his comment doubting that many local residents and businesses will yet be aware of this foolhardy proposed three months’ closure and 1.7-metre raising of a portion of the A283 road from north of the Red Lion pub towards the A27 flyover, as part of the Adur Tidal Walls scheme.

From my enquiries it would appear that rather than providing the flood defence by continuing the Adur riverside banking (as is currently extensively underway elsewhere) from the town to a position north of the A27 flyover (a logical plan you might think!) the consultants advising the Environment Agency have concluded that the least-cost solution would be to provide a flood defence barrier instead by raising the A283 road for some hundreds of metres north of the Red Lion! The certain chaos for three months, which will result from this closure and roadworks to traffic flows in the Adur district, and its effect on residents and businesses alike, surely has not been costed appropriately in the consultant’s planning studies?

Coupled with the added pollution, noise and visual impact of a 1.7-metre road raising, and the need to remove trees and bushes by the road side, all add to the dubious value of this least-cost analysis.

Indeed, surely this is a situation where simple common sense should prevail over dubious least-cost analyses which can lead to such crazy conclusions?

Do others have a view on the matter?

B. Mayo

St Mary’s Close

Shoreham

---

