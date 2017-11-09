LETTER: Celebrations wonderful again

Hi, friends and fans! Wasn’t LA’s bonfire day/night wonderful?

We were blessed with lovely weather and the procession, bonfire and fireworks were excellent, as usual.

As last year, we at the Baptist Church enjoyed being HQ and welcoming lots of people at our premises for hot drinks, loos, changing facilities, etc.

We marvelled at the amazing costumes. What a lot of hard work goes into making them!

We would like to thank all – organisers and participants – involved in making the event such a success.

We are so pleased to hear we hit our target and raised over £10,000 for local charities. Many thanks to all who contributed. I know my three buckets got very heavy!

But what a great time we all had, didn’t we?

I look forward to seeing you all again next year. Long may the Bonfire Society keep up its good work.

Stanley the gibbon

(and ‘Angel’ Di Brown)

Littlehampton Baptist Church,

Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton