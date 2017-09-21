LETTER: Brexit, the A27, and education

Brexit... While the EU tries in friendly fashion to deter the UK – with its Three Brexiteers and its captive, converted captain – from blindly pursuing a route to an economic cliff-top, is it possible that one will be ‘man enough’ to admit the best deal is the one we have: i.e., EU membership?

Education... The UK’s future is dependent upon the well and highly educated youth of today. How can they justify making it more expensive to achieve a degree? Surely the answer is encourage qualifications and then charge for renewal all those who had free education and now hold highly paid posts. Already our nurses have to pay to renew their registration or are unable to practice.

The A27... Surely it’s time that all your irate correspondents must realise the decision is political. If they all threatened to vote Green the whole of Sussex would soon see a difference.

A.D. Freeman

St Lawrence Avenue

Worthing