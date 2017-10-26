LETTER: At last, some good news

At last, good news for Southwick shops and shoppers: free parking on a Saturday during October, November and December in the main pay-and-display car park in Southwick Square.

Talking to a few committed traders, they worked hard to get the council to agree to this. It’s a shame ‘our’ councillors didn’t offer this arrangement themselves rather than waiting for the shopkeepers to arrange a meeting to discuss the problems of low customer numbers shopping in The Square. I hope my letter is printed so the good news can be shared with everyone.

Southwick must be one of the few local towns that has such a mix of different independent shops and not the usual large corporate companies that you find everywhere (same old, same old!). Hopefully the success of this free Saturday parking initiative will benefit both the traders and shoppers and the council will do the right thing and extend it throughout 2018.

Elaine Beard

Downland Avenue

Southwick