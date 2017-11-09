LETTER: Accept outcome of referendum

Having read in the November 2 Herald, ‘Father petitions for EU referendum to be held anew’, I am disappointed that nearly 18 months on from the in/out referendum, there are still fellow voters that cannot accept the outcome of the vote and that some are still trying to overturn the result of a perfectly fair vote.

I am 61 and have voted many times in my life. Sometimes the vote has gone my way, while others have not. In all cases, I do two things, one is to respect the outcome of the vote and two is to think about and remember the sacrifice others have made so that ‘we’ can do something as simple as put a cross in a box.

Following a discussion, I had with an 18-year-old that had voted for the first time last June, and who was ‘devastated’ by the result like Mr Green, I asked her what she thought was the most important aspect of what she had be able to do on polling day. Not quite sure of my question, I offered that the most important thing about the referendum had not been whether someone voted in or out, but that they could vote at all. I explained that hundreds of thousands of men and women have given their lives so that we could vote and that irrespective of the outcome, it all meant something. Is this not why we gather and remember on Remembrance Sunday?

If we do not collectively accept the outcome of a free and fair poll, then what was the point of so much pain and loss. We should hang our heads in shame as all we are doing is dishonouring the ultimate sacrifice that so many before us made.

Robert Spence

Downside

Shoreham