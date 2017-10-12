LETTER: A sign of local authority cuts?

What is happening to the road name signs in Adur and Worthing?

At one time there used to be a road name at each end of a road and on both sides. Now when driving about you are lucky if you see one at the end of a road.

Is this another sign of local authority cut backs or is it a case of let the sat nav or maps do the work? Or perhaps the authorities want the local residents to take responsibility for them.

Malcolm Brett

Boundary Road, Lancing