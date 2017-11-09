Intro

Thanks to many volunteers

The recent Bonfire night was a wonderful ocassion for the Town and I was pleased to read that the £10,000 target for street collections was exceeded.

This was a boost for the Littlehampton Bonfire Society in their fundraising activities throughout the year and for local charities.

Thanks go to the police and many volunteers along the route keeping the crowds off the road and picking up discarded torches.

Into its 65th year the bonfire night shows no sign of lacking in enthusiasm and the numbers of people coming out to enjoy the festivites confirms this.

David Nickless

Hampton Fields

Wick