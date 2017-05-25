Let’s hope for best deal for UK

The PM continues to say she will ‘get the best deal for the UK’.

Let us all hope she does, even if she has to resumeher earlier stance of being a renainer because I see no prospect of s better deal than the current deal we have witht he EU

A D Freeman

St Lawrence Court

St Lawrence Avenue

Worthing

