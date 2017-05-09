Labour says thanks for supporting us

Could I say a big thank-you to the residents of Angmering, Clapham, Findon, Patching and Poling for their warm and friendly response when I was on the door step campaigning as their Labour and Co-operative Candidate for the county council.

Although the division remains under conservative control, Labours share of the vote has increased from 228 in 2013 to 384 this year, an increase of 69.91 per cent.

So again a massive thank- you to all those that voted for me.

Wider afield in the whole Arundel and Southdowns constituency, the number of votes has risen from 2,236 in 2013 to 3,400 this year, an increase of 52.05 per cent

and this year Arunddel and Southdowns had one 2nd place and eight 3rd places and in two of the divisions we moved up two places.

This gives Arundel and Southdowns Labour Party a firm base on which to build in the future and I would like to thank them for the privileged of allowing me to stand as one of their candidates and for the support they and others have given me, especially my Campaign Agent, Mr Chris Wood.

Darren Pearce

Adelaide Close

West Durrington

