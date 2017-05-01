Heroic effort from Worthing Hospital’s A&E

I am writing to express thanks from my wife and I for the treatment she received at Worthing Hospital A&E Department on Saturday night.

The minor injuries part of the department had to be closed shortly after midnight as the staff were in danger of being overwhelmed by seriously ill people.

Yet the care shown to those of us still waiting was excellent.

Nobody was sent out into the night without advice or treatment where appropriate.

Paradoxically closing the department safeguarded everyone in A&E.

This must have been a hard decision to make and I salute the medical staff for having the courage to take it.

It should not attract management sanction or public opprobrium but be recognized for what it was – good medical practice taken in the interests of all the patients.

My wife lives to fight another day and so, I hope, does everyone caught up in the events of that night.

Most especially I hope the medical and nursing staff do, despite the intense pressures put on them.

No amount of politicians’ waffle will help their situation but we, the public, can. We should not criticize or complain but be thankful that such people are prepared to help us and loudly voice our support.

Bryan Robinson

Winchester Road

Worthing

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.