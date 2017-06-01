Hats off to all those volunteers

Volunteers’ Week is 1-7 June and what better time to celebrate our brilliant volunteers?

Here in West Sussex, we have dozens of incredible volunteers in Scouting helping young people have fun, experience new adventures and learning skills for life. We have volunteers from all backgrounds and they often give their time on a flexible basis, supporting us around work and family commitments.

I want to say a huge thank you to each and every one – you are helping young people look to the future with optimism giving them the practical, character and employability skills they need to succeed. But nationwide, we still have 50,000 young people waiting to join, so we need your help.

As a Scout Ambassador I know the benefits of volunteering first hand. Giving a little time and enthusiasm for something you believe in not only supports your community but makes you feel great too. Giving your time is known to be one of the key factors in wellbeing – so do yourself a favour and try it; you’ll use your skills and learn new ones.

Thank you and best wishes to volunteers, past present and future!

Anita Rani

Scout Ambassador

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.