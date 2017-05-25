Hares threatened with extinction

A repeal of the 2004 Hunting Act would accelerate the overall demise of our iconic brown hares, already listed in a 2011 zoology report for possible extinction by 2050.

One third of the hunts (with dogs) in England and Wales target these declining hares, not foxes. The Act also outlaws hare coursing but a repeal would further encourage this intrusive and destructive activity, already so distressing to farmers and problematic to police forces, countrywide. The police would, as a result of repeal, have diminished legal powers against the coursing perpetrators.

John Rimington

Technical Liaison Officer

Hare Preservation Trust

