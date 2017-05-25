Grubby boats still there

I write with regard to David Richardson’s comments regarding the grubby boats moored on the so called short stay pontoons that’s according to the Harbour Board magazine, however the boats have been there for the best part of a year.

One of the boats outside the apartments and Harbour Board does not even have an engine but I am told by the Harbour Board it is sea worthy!!

We all enjoy this delightful location which has cost many millions of pounds of tax payers’ money and we should all let the Harbour Board know our feelings.

Melvin Barker

Count Wharf

Pier Road

Littlehampton

