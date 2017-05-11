Grateful to all the Labour voters

To everyone who voted Labour in Tarring, just to say a very big thank-you for all your support in the county council elections on May 4.

Although not successful this time, the Labour Party in Worthing has considerably increased its vote share to make us the main party of opposition in the town.

Thanks to your support, we achieved our highest vote share on record and whatever happens in the general election on June 8, we will continue to fight for a fairer society, in which no one is left behind.

David Lace

Labour candidate for Tarring.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.