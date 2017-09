Good day on the donkey bikes

My wife and I used donkey bikes to ride as far as Shoreham beach.

The cycle route was not crowded. It was straightforward and cheap to extend the time we had the bikes for.

There was a lot of interest from pedestrians who wanted to know about the scheme. A good day out.

Derek McMillan

Pond Lane

Durrington

