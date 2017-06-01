Get a parking receipt and keep it

Your front page story about this car park ‘con’ will surely generate a flood of responses reporting identical experiences.

I have seen queues of frustrated people battling with the faulty payment machines, trying to talk to a microphone for guidance, trying to retrieve ‘swallowed’ credit cards, and cursing when perfectly legitimate coins are rejected.

If I can I always prefer to walk from one of the council’s excellent parks than use it. I urge your readers to do the same!

My experience was exactly the same as Mr Fleet’s. With an early morning dental appointment in Liverpool Gardens, I was parked for just under 2 hours. Knowing the reputation of the car park I was careful to pay the correct tariff on leaving.

Twenty nine days later, a penalty charge was issued. No evidence of non payment was produced. I, on the other hand, was invited to produce evidence of payment. Who retains parking tickets for 29 days? It took CPN just 12 hours to reject my challenge and a further 12 hours to allege nothing had been paid. Still no evidence. Like Mr Fleet I didn’t want to pay £90 and, as I didn’t have a receipt, I paid up. Other users be warned! Get a receipt and Keep it!

Margaret Bamford

Fox Lea

Findon

