Fundraising challenge for cancer

I’m writing to ask your readers to take on a fundraising challenge called Walk All Over Cancer.

The idea is to sign up to walk 10,000 steps every day throughout June and raise money through sponsorship.

They money will go to Cancer Research UK, to help beat all cancers sooner. Based on the average person’s strides, 10,000 steps is about five miles or eight kilometres per day.

Most of us need to move more. In Sussex, a fifth of people get less than 30 minutes of physical activity a week.

Ten thousand steps per day is quite a challenge for many people. Some of us spend our days transferring from seat to seat – driving to work, sitting at a desk or watching TV.

But people can tackle the challenge at their own pace and build it into their daily routine. By the end of the month, walkers could notch up 150 miles – roughly the distance between Brighton and Bristol!

Not only will they raise money, they will reap health benefits like building stamina, burning calories and protecting against a range of diseases including cancer.

Keeping a check on the number of steps taken each day is easy with smartphone health apps, pedometers and wearable activity trackers.

Cancer survival has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress – but every step our doctors, nurses and scientists take relies on donations and fundraising from the public.

To find out more about Walk All Over Cancer, sign up and download motivation tools, visit www.cruk.org/walkallover Yours sincerely, Lynn Daly Cancer Research UK Angel Building London EC1V 4AD

Lynn Daly

Regional Media Manager

South Cancer Research UK

