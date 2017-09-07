Far too many overpaid CEOs

Theresa May promised before the election she will tackle big companies like British Gas who had a pay rise of 40 per cent.

Fundamentally, it is wrong we the general public have to suffer the poverty caused by bosses having such high pay rises. It is about time the big bosses of these companies take a pay cut in there wages.

Gavin Muggeridge

Millfield

Sompting

